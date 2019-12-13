Robert James Savage Jr., 65, of Keewatin, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Essentia Health in Duluth.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Open Door Church in Hibbing.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

A full obituary will follow at a later date.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

