Robert James Savage Jr., 65, of Keewatin, went home to be with Jesus Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Essentia Health in Duluth.
Robert was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Hibbing to Robert and Maxine (McMurtrie) Savage. He graduated from high school in Superior. He enlisted in the Navy, serving during the Vietnam War, receiving his honorable discharge in 1977. Following the Navy, Robert worked as a custodian at several schools before getting his welding degree and working for Electric Power Door, retiring in 2012. Robert was united in marriage to his best friend, Robin Roxberg on June 8, 2013. He was a member of Open Door Church and was active in Celebrate Recovery.
Robert enjoyed woodworking and helping his neighbors and friends. He loved spending time with his family and his four dogs, Annabelle, Maggie, Taco, and Pepper.
Survivors include his wife, Robin of Keewatin; two sons, Isaiah of Onamia, Minn., and Josiah of Keewatin; four sisters: Suzy Jacobsen, Caroline (Roger) Kangas, Nancy (Rick) Sundvick, and Marylou (Ken) Staupe; one brother, Frank (Wendy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Ray Jacobsen.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Open Door Church in Hibbing. Rev. Roland Weaver will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Burial: Will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in the spring.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
