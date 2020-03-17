At the Milton family’s request, due to our current crisis and safety concerns, the Mass of Christian Burial for Robert D. Milton on Friday, March 20, 2020, has been cancelled.

A private family service will take place.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.

