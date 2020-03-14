Robert D. Milton, 77, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Duluth, to James and Edna (Rodlund) Milton. He was raised and educated in Kinney and Buhl. He lived in Indiana before moving to Chisholm in 1978 with his wife, Gail (Juhasz) Milton, where he was owner and operator of Milton’s Body Shop. Bob was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, loved snowmobiling and was an avid sportsman. He will always be remembered as a jack of all trades by his family and friends.
Bob is survived by Gail; his children, Eric Milton, Lynn Milton, Amanda Milton and step-son Attilio Piccolin; grandchildren, Jade Milton, Tyler Milton, Carly Milton, Sage Milton-Hopke, Jasmine Hagen, Alexandra Milton and Cade Milton-Baumgardner; great-grandchildren, Cruze, Reina, Jaelon, Jasper and Violet; siblings, Lois, Lila (Ivan), Jean (Russell), Joseph (Erna), Earl (JoAnn), Joanne (Richard); sisters-in-law, Sandy Milton, Pat Milton and Debra Milton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Jr., Delbert and Roger.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Anthony Craig as celebrant.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
