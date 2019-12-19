Robert “Bob” F. Carlson, 86, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Gold Canyon, Ariz.

Funeral: Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, 401 40th Ave. S., Moorhead.

Burial: Interment in Vergas, Minn., at a date to be determined.

Memorials: Are preferred to Bethesda Lutheran Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.

