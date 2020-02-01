Robert “Bob” Burk, 84, Pine River, Minn., passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, at Brookside Comfort Care, Pine River.
He was born to Harry and Hildur Burk on Feb. 23, 1935, in Brainerd, Minn. Bob graduated from Bemidji State College in 1957, then went to work for Commercial Credit Corp in Hibbing. He was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1958, serving at Fort Hood, Texas, as well as in Germany. On June 28, 1958, while stationed at Fort Hood, Bob married Carol Cromett. After being discharged in 1960, Bob returned to work for Commercial Credit Corp in both Hibbing and Duluth. After his retirement, he worked for Merchants and Miners Bank as Vice President, President and CEO. Bob also worked with the Minnesota Bankers Association and the American Bankers Association.
Bob and Carol moved to their lake property on Island Lake part time and spent winters in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, RVing, gardening, fishing and hunting. Bob particularly enjoyed flying and dreamed of owning his own plane. That childhood dream was fulfilled, and Bob became an excellent pilot.
Bob and Carol returned to Pine River permanently in 2018, and resided at Riverview Estates until Bob moved into Brookside Comfort Care.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Jonathan Burk (Renee) and Susan Luca (Robert); and grandchildren, Christian Burk, Burk Luca and Bronson Luca.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Barry.
Funeral: Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Pine River United Methodist Church.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Bob will be laid to rest in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.
