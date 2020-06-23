Richard Loulan passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Adrienne House, Cornerstone Montgomery in Silver Spring, Md., where he had resided since 2007.

Richard was born on October 19, 1946, to Frances Poncelet Loulan and William D. Loulan.

He is survived by a half-sister, Marcella Ann Loulan (James) Kilbride of Chisholm; half-nieces and half-nephews: Sheila Shusterich, Patrick Kilbride, Michael Kilbride, Jeremy Kilbride – all of Minnesota, Mary Pegeen Consoer of Arizona and Timothy Kilbride of Michigan and their families; cousins: Susan Delagrange, Janice Komjati and John Loulan of Ohio, Roxanne Heckman Meyer and Lynn Koch of Washington and Joann Loulan of California and their families.

Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents, James A. and Katherine Beauclair Loulan; his parents; numerous aunts and uncles; and two half-brothers, Thomas and William P. Loulan, of Hibbing.

Burial: Private interment will take place Tuesday, June 30, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Md.

Arrangements by Genesis Cremation and Funeral Services, LLC., Washington, D.C.

