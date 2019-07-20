Richard Loren Skog, 78, of Hibbing, joined his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Richard was born Dec. 2, 1940 in Hibbing to Victor and Ruth (Nelson) Skog. He attended Hibbing schools, graduating in 1959. He then attended Albert Lea Community College, earning his welding degree. On Oct. 2, 1970, Richard married Marie Tervo in Watertown, S.D. He started work in 1967 at Erie Mining in Hoyt Lakes, retiring from Hibbing Taconite in July of 2003.
Richard enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Ariz., with his wife, starting in 2006. His other loves included coffee with his buddies, concerts, camping, traveling, the outdoors, woodworking and especially spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: his wife of 48 years, Marie; 3 daughters, Diana (Jeff) Bussey of Hastings, Minn., Michele (John) Rudnik of Lewiston, Minn., Lisa Elwood of Ely; 6 grandchildren, Ryan and Andrew Bussey, Haley and Spencer Rudnik, Zack and Skyler Elwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and 3 sisters, Nancy, Elaine and infant sister Susan.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Rev. Tim Yearyean will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Grace Lutheran Mortgage Fund.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
