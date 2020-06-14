Richard L. Rantala, 69, Palo, Minn., died Friday, June 12, 2020 in his home.
He was born May 25, 1951 to Wilbert and Ruth (Maki) Rantala in Biwabik, Minn. Richard proudly served his country in the Army National Guard as was called up for duty during the Vietnam War. Later he was employed with LTV Steel as a mechanic, and most recently went to school and achieved an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts. He married Lori Dorstad on June 21, 1986. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Aurora, Minn. Richard enjoyed hunting, spending time at the shack, guns, tractors, cooking and baking bread as some of his favorite pastimes. He especially loved being with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Rantala, Palo; his three children: Racheal (Michael) Pecchia, Hibbing, Andrew and Rebekah Rantala, both of Palo; sister, Patricia (Michael) Schmitz, Virginia, Minn.; four grandchildren: Aiden Wick, Aspen Wick, Yuelynn Scott, and Aaron Rantala; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Pecchia in 2019; and four brothers: Tom, Steve, Jerry, and Randy Rantala.
Funeral: A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
