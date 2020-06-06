Richard “Krow” Krollman, 86, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1933, and had been a Fireman for the City of Hibbing retiring in 1988. Richard was a United States Veteran and served in the army. In his younger years, Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was well versed in World Wars I and II and could answer any questions a person might have. He loved all animals, especially birds and could expound on all types. Richard walked his dogs religiously every day rain or shine, the last two being Baxter and Toby, and looked forward to being with them again.
He is survived by his wife, Anita (Sacco) Krollman; two daughters, Mary Jo and Kathleen Krollman; siblings, Cornelius (Marcia) Krollman, and Virginia (Scott) Ekola-Reeves; several grandchildren; and cousin, Major Goard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; eldest daughter, Patricia Ann Krollman; and his sister, Melissa Booth.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
