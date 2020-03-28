Richard F. Gregorich, 78, of Virginia, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in his home.

He was born Aug. 27, 1941, to Philip and Ann (Perhai) Gregorich. He was a graduate of Eveleth High School and Bemidji State University.

Funeral: A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

