Richard “Dick” Neubauer, 89, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Dick was born Oct. 31, 1930, to Patrick and Florence (Beerwald) Neubauer in Marble.
After growing up in Hibbing, Richard spent many of his years in New Brighton, Minn. Richard was joined in marriage to Catherine Heidebrink in 1979. In 1986, Catherine and Richard moved to Hibbing.
Richard worked for Murphy Motor Freight Lines for 30 plus years and continued to drive truck for Three Rivers Trucking until he was 83 years old. He enjoyed building computers and making things out of metal in his welding shop.
Richard is survived by his wife, Catherine; siblings, Russel, Ronald and Marilyn Neubauer; two sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; special companions and loving dogs, Sadie and Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Florence; brother, Robert; two brothers-in-law; and mother- and father-in-law.
Funeral: Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com
