Richard A. Maras

Richard A. Maras, 76, of Fridley, passed away from natural causes at his home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Richard was a teacher in the Columbia Heights School District and retired after 33 years of service. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and brought happiness to all who knew him.

Richard is survived by sons, Craig (Tami), Tim; grandchildren, Samantha and Jessica; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tony, mother, Winnie; and his loving wife, Joy.

Funeral: Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Bunker Hills Golf Course, 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd, Coon Rapids, MN (763) 755-4141.

Burial: Private interment Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, MN.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to St. Jude.

Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Fridley, Minn., 763-571-1300.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries