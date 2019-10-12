Rhoda Mae Fruh

Rhoda M. Fruh, 87, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Rhoda was born on Aug. 17, 1932 to Hans and Valborg Olsen. She grew up in Zim, and graduated from Toivola-Meadowlands High School. She moved to Hibbing, worked at Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store as a cashier, and married John Fruh in September 1956. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, cooking and baking.
Rhoda is survived by her sister, Carolyn Salin; nieces, Bonnie (Scott) Trembath and Marilyn (Richard) Grochowski; nephews, Carlyle (Kristin) Olsen and Jim Olsen; her special pet, Amber; special friends, Stanley and Darlene Salin and Tyler Powers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold, Arnold (Lois) and Wilbert (Grace) and brother-in-law, LeRoy Salin.
A special thank you to the staff at Heritage Manor for the care and love given to her during her time there.
Funeral: Per Rhoda’s request, a private family service and burial will be held.
Arrangements made through Rupp Funeral Home.
