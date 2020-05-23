Rhoda M. Fagerstrom, 96, of Chisholm, Minn., (formerly of Duluth, Minn.) passed away peacefully into her Savior’s arms on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1923, to Gust and Hannah Johnson in Chisholm. After graduation from Chisholm High School in 1941 she moved to Duluth and completed studies at DBU. After several clerical jobs she married Rueben Fagerstrom in Chisholm on Dec. 9, 1944. Their home was in Duluth. She remained a housewife except for a short time working at the Glass Block. Her favorite hobby was oil painting. She was a member of Bethany Community Church of Duluth. She lived a long life loving others because of her love of Jesus Christ.
She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by husband, Roy Fagerstrom, who were married in 2009; sons, Alan (Anita), Mark (Cindy), Craig (Gail); brother, Roger (Gloria); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rueben; brothers, Robert and Rodney.
Funeral: A private graveside service was recently held.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.