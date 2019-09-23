Raymond W. Shoberg, 94, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was born on a farm near Almelund, Minn., on Jan. 29, 1925, to John and Johanna Augusta Shoberg. After his service in the Navy, Raymond attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, where he earned an engineering degree. He later moved to Minneapolis, and as fate would have it, made the acquaintance of Edna Arnold at their shared place of work. They were married in 1951 and moved to the Iron Range after the birth of their first child. Raymond spent his career as an electrical engineer working for the mining industry. He loved the outdoors — hunting, fishing, and simply being in the woods — and especially the opportunities it afforded him to spend time with the people he loved. Raymond was also an avid reader (especially his daily paper), and valued education and learning for himself and his family. He was a kind and generous man of character, at once both stoic and loving. Raymond believed in choosing a life’s work that is meaningful and brings enjoyment — a philosophy he passionately passed on to his children and grandchildren. In retirement, he and Edna made a dream come true living on McCormack Lake for nearly 40 years. Above all else, Raymond overflowed with pride and joy in the family that he and Edna created — something that would often move him to tears and leave him without the words to convey his deep love.
Raymond is survived by his children: Michael (Lucia) Shoberg, Margie (Dave) Eberhardt, Jeff (Judy) Shoberg, Bret (Ann) Shoberg, and Faye (Cosmo) DiFazio; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna, one year ago to the day; his parents; and one sibling.
Raymond’s family wishes to thank the many wonderful caregivers and staff at New Perspectives Senior Living in Cloquet, Minn., and St. Croix Hospice for their heartfelt and kind attention.
Funeral: Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held for one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial: Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
