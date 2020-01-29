Raphael “Ray” Stonich, 96, Palo Alto, Calif., died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Palo Alto.

He was born in Chisholm to Stephen and Mary Stonich on July 17, 1923, and had made his home in Hibbing before moving to California. He was a Navy veteran of World War II and had worked as an accountant for 40 years.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas Stonich, Side Lake, and Mark (Shirley) Stonich, Palo Alto, Calif.; five grandchildren: Mathew, Tristan, Michael (Jane), Ryan and Julianna Stonich.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie in 2018; and his sister, Eileen Stock; and his brother, Stephen Stonich.

Funeral: Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday Feb.1, in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of Raphael Stonich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries