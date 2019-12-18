Rachel E. Anderson, 72, of Swan River, Minn., and formerly of Iron, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was born May 1, 1947 in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Henry and Ellen (Pederson) Quernemoen. Rachel was united in marriage to William I. Anderson, Jr., May 28, 1966, in the Jacobson Presbyterian Church.
Prior to her work as a homemaker, Rachel was a personal Secretary for Billy Graham in Minneapolis. She was a member of the Calvary Bible Fellowship in Coleraine, Minn.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Stephanie (Rydell) Tinker, Marina (Jeff) Oppelt and Matthew (Jodi) Anderson; sister, Henrietta Mayr; grandchildren, Larissa Tinker, Colton (Malinda Mosher) Tinker, Collette (Cody) Korva, Nicole Meyer, Mark (Kaylee) Anderson, Logan (Paul Kramer) Anderson and Michelle Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Kamber, Aleyna, Victor and Ava.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Lorna Jill Anderson.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Hibbing Alliance Church. Pastor Leonard Palkki will officiate.
Arrangements are through Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. Condolences may be expressed at: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
