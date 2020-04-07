Priscilla ‘Pat’ A. Hart

Priscilla Hart, 85, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Grand Itasca Hospital. She resided at Majestic Pines.
Pat was born to Alfred and Freda (Hallin) Weirauch on Dec. 13, 1934, in Grand Rapids. During her working career Pat worked for Waste Management, Bergquist in Big Fork and Century Trucking. On Feb. 2, 1952, she married Francis “Jumbo” Hart. They remained married until his passing in 2018. Pat was an avid bingo player, she loved going to the casino in Deer River on occasion where she would try her luck at the slot machines. She enjoyed arts and crafts, spa days and going to get her hair and nails done. Pat also loved her sister Gerry’s homemade doughnuts.
Priscilla is survived by her son, Allan (Donna Van Den Over) of Mitchell, S.D.; brother-in-law, Tom Brown; sister, Gerry (Cliff) Grife of Deer River; eight grandchildren (including one she raised, Barbara Hart) 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Freda; grandma, Effie Bertram; husband, Francis; sons: Ronald, Gary, Glen and Bruce; sister, Marcella Brown; and granddaughter, Susan Hart.
Funeral: A celebration of life will be held at Majestic Pines at a later date.
Burial: Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.