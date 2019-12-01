Phyllis Grace Sterle

Phyllis G. Sterle, 91, Shakopee, Minn., longtime resident of Hibbing, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She had been a resident of St. Gertrudes-the Gardens in Shakopee until her death this past Friday.
Phyllis was born Aug. 18, 1928, to Mary and Domenic Montelioni in Hibbing. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1946. Phyllis entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Louis Sterle on May 10, 1947. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining her friends and family. She was a volunteer for the hospital auxiliary, the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and Ironworld. Phyllis belonged to the Foresters, Bocce Ball League, sewing circle, bridge club and dance club.
She is survived by her children: Cheryl (Scott Jerome) Jagunich, Candy (Jan) Rizzio and Marc (Patty) Sterle; daughter-in-law, Sandy (Robert) Sterle-Valentini; son-in-law, Jim Jagunich; grandchildren: Becky, Katie, Jesse, Ryan, Ashley, Jamie, Dillon, Tony, Alyssa, Gianna and Maria; her great-grandchildren: Madyson, Addison, Peyton, Bryce, Beckham and Asher, with two more arriving in the spring; her sisters: Doretta George, Grace Zbacnik, Gloria Corradi and Clara Kearney; sister-in-law, Rose Sterle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; son, Craig; and sister, Virginia; along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Funeral: Services for Phyllis will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Anthony Craig will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Friday.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Pallbearers: Jesse Jagunich, Ryan Rizzio, Dillon Sterle, Tony Sterle, Alex McCoy and Ben Fall.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Phyllis, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
