Peter K. Koskinen, 90 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, in White Pines Assisted Living, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
Peter was born in Hibbing on Nov. 26, 1929. The year of the great depression.
He graduated from historic Hibbing High School where he attended kindergarten through his senior year. He was a graduate of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where he was awarded a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering. He was a U.S. Navy veteran along with all his brothers in the Koskinen family. In addition, all his siblings were college graduates with many having advanced degrees in law, engineering, education, and music.
He worked for the M.A. Hanna Mining company for all his professional career. As a young man he worked on various ore boats traveling up and down the great lakes. Upon returning to Hibbing after graduating from college he continued to work for Hanna Mining.
He and his colleagues were instrumental in developing what is known today as taconite processing. From the initial pilot plant in Cooley, Minn., to Butler Brothers taconite plant where he worked in various management roles, he was a part of an industry that has provided employment for thousands of Iron Range residents and billions of dollars of living wages. He was very proud of being part of that accomplishment.
Upon retirement he spent many happy days at the family cabin on Dewey Lake (Est 1921). With his wife, Phillis, at his side, they rebuilt the cabin from floor to ceiling, making it comfortable for the next generation to enjoy. “The cabin” has been the center of many happy memories of the Koskinen family. Family reunions, quiet evenings with the call of the loons, the wind in the trees and countless sunsets over the water.
During much of his life he was an active outdoorsman. Some of his best days were spent fishing, hunting, and camping with friends and family.
He was interested in many things and excelled in woodworking, photography, technology, and was a voracious reader. He was quick to share wisdom and lived by the old carpenter’s rule of cutting once and measuring twice. He was fortunate to have met Norm Abram of This Old House fame twice.
Peter is survived by sons, Peter W. Koskinen and Kurt Koskinen; brother, David J. Koskinen; grandchildren: John Koskinen, Tom Koskinen, William Koskinen, Karen Koskinen Learn and Kirsten Koskinen; great-grandchildren: Sorrel, Callan and Merrit. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Luanne Koskinen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John (J.W.) and Ida Koskinen, proud Finnish Americans; Phillis Koskinen, wife of 57 years; infant daughter, Barbara Lee; and son, Kenneth Allen; sisters, June Keranen, Susan Abernathy and Rosemary Hartung; brothers, William Koskinen, George, and Lauri Koskinen.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held later this year at the family cabin on Dewey Lake.
