Peter J. Pavich Sr., 88, of Hibbing and formerly of Pengilly, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in the Guardian Angels Health Care Center in Hibbing.
He was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Greenway Township near Coleraine, the son of Mike and Anna Pavich. Peter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and married Ruth Bucklen in 1953. He had worked for the Sherman Mine in Chisholm, as an electrician. He also worked at the Coleraine High School and retired from Hibbing Electronics. Peter was very active in St. Kevin’s Catholic Church in Pengilly, besides serving on the parish council, he was also a lector, a eucharistic minister and was part of the Cursillo Group and the Charismatic Movement. He was a Third Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and was a past Grand Knight. He was a member of the Grand Rapids DAV and the Marble/Calumet VFW. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and cooking.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children: Susan Pavich of Hibbing, Julie (David) Kuusisto of Hibbing, and Pete J. Pavich Jr. (Chris) of Prior Lake; and his grandchildren: Bethany and Rylee Kuusisto, both of Hibbing, and Kalyssa Schroeder of Prior Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Nick (Darlene), Jack (Dorothy), Virginia, Bob (Ruth) and Bill (Fran).
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
Memorials: May be made to the Hibbing Animal Rescue, 11215 Hwy 37 Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.