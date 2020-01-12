Peter Eldred Christy Sr., of Chisholm, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the age of 78, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Peter was born on Sept. 28, 1941, in Wakefield, Mich., to Earl and Victoria Christy. He joined the Army at the age of 17, went to Germany where he met his wife of 58 years Kaethe (Kitty) Christy. Peter worked as a police officer in Racine, Wis., White Pine Copper Company in Michigan, and then came to work and retired from Eveleth Taconite Company in 2003.
He survived by his wife, Kaethe Christy; four children: Sue Massi of Eveleth, Rodney Christy of Crosby, Gloria Thompson of Bemidji, and Peter Christy Jr. of Chisholm; one sister, Lillian (Chuck) Mueller of Royal Oak, Mich.; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two + two great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Victoria Christy; two brothers; four sisters; and one great-granddaughter, Jasmine.
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel in Chisholm. Light refreshments will be served afterward at the Christy residence.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.