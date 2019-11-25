Peggy Lenarz, 89, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Jan. 25, 1930, to Paul and Clara Sunderman in Sauk Centre, Minn. Peggy’s life was her work, she was employed at Sunrise Bakery for 42 years. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and babysitting as pastimes. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Peggy is survived by her children, Pat Kirkham, Stewartville, Minn., Becky (Jeff) Husted, Hibbing, and Mike (Nicole) Lenarz, Balkan; her sister, Dutch (Vic) Weiner, Sauk Centre, Minn.; six grandchildren: Jennifer Kirkham, Stewartville, Minn., Sonja (Don) Peterson, Chippewa Falls, Wis., Jessica Husted, Plymouth, Minn., Kristchan Lenarz, Skye Lenar, and Bailey Lenarz, all of Balkan; two great-grandchildren, Gabi Peterson and Nehemiah Frand; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lenarz; husband, LeRoy Lenarz in 2009; parents; and three brothers, Bill, Ken and Jack Sunderman.
Funeral: Services for Peggy will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Burial: A private interment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Peggy, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
