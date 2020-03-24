Peggy (Hjelt) Anaas

Peggy (Hjelt) Anaas, 63, of Hibbing, Minn., died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Ishpeming, Mich., the daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth (Kippola) Hjelt. She married Greg Anaas on Oct. 24, 1981. They raised two daughters: Nikki (Matt) Ford and Danielle (Randy) Keough. They also have five wonderful grandchildren: Nathan, Anika, Will, Miles and Micah.

Peggy is survived by her husband; daughters; grandchildren; one brother, John (Angie) Hjelt; sisters, Kristine Nitzel and Elizabeth (David) Kero. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.

Funeral: Services were held at the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, Co Rd 492, Negaunee, Mich., at 1 p.m..on Sunday, March 8, with Dan Hintsala officiating.

