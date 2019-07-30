Peggy Ann (Irish) Salmi, 73, of Hibbing, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
Peggy was born Feb. 4, 1946, in Virginia, to Herbert and Linnea (Carlson) Irish. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, in 1964, and then earned her art degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. On Aug. 26, 1972, she was united in marriage to Duane Salmi in Harris, Minn. She worked in the Virginia public schools.
Peggy enjoyed sewing, painting, drawing, nature, animals and spending time with family.
The family would like to extend their deep thanks to the staff of Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care, kindness, and compassion during Peggy’s time with them.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Kristen (Bill) Gisselquist; grandson, Dylan; nephews, Bruce (Brenda) Irish and Rex Irish; nieces, Barb (Dean Malenius) Irish and Carol (Mike) Moreland; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and special friends, Lynn and Richard Finstad.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Salmi; parents, Herbert and Linnea Irish; and brothers, Robert Irish and Richard Irish.
Funeral: Per Peggy's request, no services are planned.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
