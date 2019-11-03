Pauline M. Smolcich, 89, longtime resident of Chisholm, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born Dec. 29, 1929, to David and Jenny (Berardi) Pangerl in Duluth. Pauline was self-employed as an accountant, taking care of the family business, Vic’s Bar in Chisholm, throughout her career. Her life was devoted to her work and family. She was very active in her church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, including a prayer chain. Pauline was loved by young people. When she was working for Delta in Chisholm, the younger staff referred to her as “Mom.” Pauline also loved to cook.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn “Katie” (James) Birardi, Burnsville, Minn.; brother, Samuel (Ardyce) Pangerl; a niece, Teresa Pangerl; and her nephew, Michael Pangerl, all of Spokane, Wash.; a stepgrandson, Ryan Brengman; and four great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Vic Smolcich in 2005.
Funeral: services for Pauline will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. The Rev. Fr. Anthony Craig will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Thursday.
Burial: Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Pauline, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
