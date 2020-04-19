Mrs. Pauline Denise “Dennie” Holmbeck of Grand Rapids, Minn., died in the Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa, on Dec. 31, 2019, after very, lengthy battles with cancer and a “missed diagnosis” of Type 2 Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder. Dennie was united in marriage with her husband, David G. Holmbeck of Grand Rapids, Minn., on Oct. 20, 2002, at the Longville Bible Chapel in Longville, Minn..
Dennie was born to her mother, Martha Rose Darner and her real father, Paul David Brinkley in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Feb. 4, 1954. She is preceded in death by her beloved infant son Ian; and, therefore, Dennie must go to him, Ian cannot come to her (2 Samuel 12:23). She is also preceded in death by her parents and her beloved grandmother Ida. Dennie is survived by her husband David G. Holmbeck, her beloved step-mother Helen Fryckman of Chisholm, Minnesota, and her most-beloved great granddaughter Lillie Williams of Red Oak, Iowa. She is also survived by her sister Marty Johnson, her brother Steve Gravett, her half-brother Tad Gravett, her nephew Steven Wade, three children from Iowa: Eric (Kenna) Johnson, Aimee (Wade) Banning, and Erin (Richard) Munns, and three step-children from Minnesota: David O. Holmbeck (Terri), Daniel G. Holmbeck, her beloved step-daughter Sarah E. Holmbeck, eight grandchildren from Iowa, and three stepgrandchildren from Minnesota.
During the prime of her health, Dennie and her husband David knew that there was more to life than the four horses that she owned in her lifetime: “Penny”, “Bandit”, “Dakota”, and “Pecos”. But as Dennie’s health deteriorated, she spent more time diligently and meticulously recording her training sessions with her most recent horse Pecos. Indeed, from the beginning, David and Dennie were soul mates for 17 years whom God seemingly joined together, after each had previously been married and had had children and grandchildren of their own. They were once camp cooks at her Uncle Kirt Darner’s elk and mule deer camps in the Cibola National Forest near Pie Town, New Mexico. She and David also enjoyed ballroom dancing to the Bemidji State University Orchestra, and were members of the Grand Rapids Friendship Dance Club.
They were members of the Cuyuna Rock & Mineral Club, collected rocks, minerals, fossils, agates and arrowheads from Northern Minnesota; and then sold rocks & minerals all over the world on EBay, including Spain & Germany. They enjoyed watching their eleven, co-mingled grand children at numerous school sporting events, swimming with them at the LaRoux Mine Pit near Nashwauk, camping at McCarthy Beach State Park at Side Lake, Minnesota, swimming and throwing rocks in Lake Superior at Park Point, Duluth, Minnesota, hiking and swimming with them at the Joyce Estate in the Chippewa National Forest, and picking agates with them in gravel pits near Cromwell. Dennie loved watching her husband David perform with his daughter and her step-daughter, Sarah at the West Range Country Show in Coleraine, Minnesota. That is to say, Dennie could only watch, because she knew that she couldn’t match the singing talent of the Holmbeck duet — the future rising stars of country music on the Iron Range.
Dennie loved cooking for church friends & family, especially Mexican cuisine. She loved picking blueberries near Atikokan, Ontario, with her daughter Erin, husband David, David’s sisters: Claudia & Jackie, while camping in their 1998 Dodge Diesel Truck. And the couple regularly went to see her real father Paul David Brinkley, her two half-brothers, Paul and Matthew Brinkley, and her Uncle Eddie Brinkley-cousins in Farmington, New Mexico. On the same trip, she would visit her mom’s family in Albuquerque, especially her beloved Grandma Ida who happened to be one-half Apache; and who, David feels, passed-on wisdom, and both inner and outer beauty to her granddaughter Dennie. She also enjoyed fishing for brook trout with her husband David and her brother, Steve Gravett on the Dark River, north of Chisholm. For five years, Dennie & David patiently and lovingly mentored Travis & Tasha Mathews through the Kinship Mentoring Program. And of course, Dennie loved mixing soil in her greenhouse, designing her walking trail & rock garden, and tending to her plants & flowers at her home in LaPrairie.
Now, however, she’s serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by showing Him the wonderful flower garden that she’s been tending for her Lord’s Glory (Revelation 22:3). But most importantly, her husband David believes (and the Bible states) that Dennie and her infant son Ian are finally and forever united in heaven, where there is no longer any weeping.
In remembrance of Dennie’s entire life here on earth, since February 4, 1954, David asks that, in lieu of flowers and gifts, donations on Dennie’s behalf be given to Project GRL at joycemeyer.org; and using account 10021777. Project GRL is a special ministry of Joyce Meyer specifically directed to helping women and girls recover spiritually and emotionally from past sexual abuse. Joyce Meyer Ministries can also be contacted by calling 1-800-727-9673.
Dennie’s Christian memorial service is scheduled for May 2, 2020, at the couple’s home in LaPrairie at 614 Walter Ave. Throughout the service there will be discreet opportunities for repentance of soul (Mark 10:46), for those seeking mercy (Micah 6:8) and especially for those seeking forgiveness from themselves (Joshua 20:1-5). David intends that these discreet opportunities for seeking God’s mercy will be without coercion or public display, and during personal and private prayer times with a select group of local men & women of God.
Because President Trump’s and Governor Walz’s COVID 19 recommendations are in effect beyond May 2nd, David wants you to know that he will meet and will help those who want to attend Dennie’s memorial service based on the President’s and Governor’s recommendations; and that’s because David’s home and property are amenable to meet and exceed their recommendations. To minimize traffic flow to the neighborhood, it’s recommended that people park or walk from the Solid Rock Church of God in LaPrairie (Grand Rapids); however, free bus-service will be provided from the church. Dennie’s Christian memorial service will be in a protracted, open-house format beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. Her interment will be at a later date in the Holmbeck family plots, near Dennie’s mom’s grave (Martha Rose Gravett) and David’s first wife’s grave (Merrilyn Joyce Holmbeck) at Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids; but there will be no graveside service. An optional, free, catered-meal will be provided throughout the memorial service at the couple’s home.
Email –office@libbeyfuneralhome.com ~ Website – www.libbeyfuneralhome.com
520 N.E. 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, 218-326-4000
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.