Mrs. Pauline D. “Dennie” Holmbeck of Grand Rapids, Minn., died in a hospital in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, after very lengthy battles with cancer and a missed diagnosis of Type 2 Bipolar Disorder.
Dennie was united in marriage with her husband, David G. Holmbeck of Grand Rapids, on Oct. 20, 2002, at the Longville Bible Chapel in Longville, Minn.
Funeral: A memorial service for Dennie will be planned by her husband, David, at a later date in Grand Rapids.
Memorials: Dennie’s husband asks that in lieu of flowers and gifts, donations on Dennie’s behalf should be given to Project GRL at joycemeyer.org in C/O account #10021777. Project GRL is a special ministry of Joyce Meyer specifically directed in helping women and girls recover spiritually and emotionally from past sexual abuse. Joyce Meyer Ministries can also be contacted by calling 1-800-727-9673.
Arrangements are by the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
