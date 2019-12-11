Paula Marie Daniels, 47, of Chisholm and formerly of Babbitt and Buhl, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by the ones that she loved.
She was born July 11, 1972, in Hibbing the daughter of James and Dorothy (Rupp) Daniels. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School, and went on to attend Cosmetology School in Hibbing. She worked as a para-professional in the schools.
Paula is survived by her sons: Tom (Vanessa) Roxberg of Chisholm, Mackenzie (Ashlyn) Hartshorn of Babbitt, Dairion Hartshorn of Chisholm, Grayson Hartshorn of Chisholm, and Adam (Amanda) Daniels of Chisholm; grandchildren: Kashton, Sophia, Kaden, Edith, and Tuuli; and sisters: Amanda (Jason) Levings of Buhl, Sandy Milton of Kinney, and Michelle Stenger of Forest Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel, in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
