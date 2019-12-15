Paula (Ayotte) Lucas, 67, Sun City, Ariz., passed away from cancer on Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born in Hibbing, and attended Hibbing Area Schools until moving to Seattle, Wash., and graduating from Evergreen High School in 1970.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; son, Michael; mother, Donna Larson; sisters, Linda (Dave) Costain and Michele (Ron) Feery; granddaughter, Mila; nieces, Jessica Costain (Andrew) Peek and Noelani Ferry; and nephew, Keoni Ferry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Ayotte.
