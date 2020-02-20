Paul Leland Pederson, 76, a resident of Daniels Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Paul was born on May 5, 1943, in Hibbing, Minn., to parents, Kenneth and Sophia Pederson. He was always proud of his Iron Range roots. After graduating from Hibbing High School in 1961 and St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn., in 1965, he earned a Master's Degree in School Administration from St. Cloud State University in 1968.
Paul began his career in education teaching mathematics and social studies in Litchfield, Minn., next as high school principal in Bricelyn, Minn., and finally as principal of the newly constructed Junior High School in Woodbury, Minn.
In 1978 a career change developed requiring Paul to move to Eau Claire, Wis., as a sales representative for Princeton Industries of Evansville, Ind. In 1981 he was named Regional Manager of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota and moved to Madison, Wis. Two years later he was recognized as Regional Manager of the Year.
Paul married Bonny Siemons of Greene, Iowa, on Dec. 4, 1982, in Madison, Wis., and in 1985 they moved to their home on Dunham Lake in Burnett County.
Paul was employed by Grantsburg School District as the Community Education Coordinator from 1990-1999. He was a 30-year member of the Indianhead Barbershop Chorus serving as Show Chairman and President. He organized Church Sing-outs, wrote articles for the Smoke Signals, a monthly barbershop newspaper, and sang in the Chordial Harmony Quartet. As a 20-year member of Grantsburg Rotary, he served as president and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow. He also sat on Friends of the Grantsburg Public Library committee. As a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Falun, he was elected president of the church council and chaired various other committees.
Paul loved living on the lake, singing barbershop music, playing golf and driving his classic cars. He will be sadly missed by Bonny, his wife of 37 years; son, Aaron Pederson; grandchildren, Samantha and Carter; sister, Shirley Angen; nephew, David (Pamela) Angen; nieces, Carla Morgan and Shelly (Clayton) Compton; along with other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Carleton.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Falun, with Pastor Jay Ticknor officiating.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.