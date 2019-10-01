Paul E. Marturano, 92, of Chisholm, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Paul was born to Pasquale and Luisa (Arcudi) Marturano and was raised in Buhl. He graduated in 1945 from Martin Hughes School in Buhl, studied two years at Virginia J.C., and graduated with a BS in Commerce from UND in 1951.
Paul was inducted into the Army in June 1945 and was shipped to Frankfurt, Germany, in April 1946 as a member of the Army of Occupation in the Corp of Military Police. He also attended the Nuremberg Trials in1946. After discharge he became a member of the Army Reserve, serving in the Headquarters of the 302 Quartermaster Battalion in Chisholm and a 2nd Lt. in the ROTC in 1949.
Paul started his mining career in 1951 at the Corsica Mine in Elcor, Minn., as a payroll clerk, then transferred to the preliminary taconite plant near Aurora.
Paul married Florence Lautizi at St. Joseph’s Church in Chisholm on May 2, 1953.
Paul began working for Erie Mining Co in 1956 and moved to Aurora in 1959. In 1965, Paul and his family were transferred to the Pointe-Noire mining operations in Sept-Iles, Quebec, and then transferred again to the Wabush Mines in Labrador, Newfoundland, as assistant mine manager. He became the mine manager in 1973. Finally, in September of 1974, Paul was transferred back to the United States to be in charge of purchasing and warehouse operations at Hibbing Taconite. He and his family have resided in Chisholm. Paul retired in March of 1991.
In 2002, Paul was a leading force behind the reopening of Valentini’s Supper Club. He was integral in every aspect of daily operations: from maintenance and making homemade food to greeting customers at the door.
Paul’s days were overﬂowing with activities dedicated to community, church and family: Knights of Columbus 4th degree, American Legion (instrumental in the construction of the armed forces war memorial), Police Commission, Rec. Dept. Board, Chisholm School Board, St. Joseph’s Church Finance Council, Chisholm Hospital to Heritage Manor Transformation Committee and years on the Chisholm Community Foundation.
Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Florence; seven children: Tom (Stephanie), Brian (Cathy), Paula (Mike Koshmrl), Dionne (Paul Sentieri), Joe (Deb), Tony (Carol) and Paul David (Cindy); grandchildren: Laura, David (Sarah); Dan, Mark (Alicia); Michael, Matthew, Leah (Nick Asher); Nicholas, Sydney; Joelle, Morgan, Rebecca; Marshall, Tia (Josh Shain), Anthony, Victoria; Ashley, Mia (Jameson Lundquist) and Lucian; great grandchildren: Danika, Aiden, Carson, Brady, Kalvin and Kouver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers; one sister; and seven sisters-in-law: Joseph (Estella), Lucian (Julia), Steve (Elfriede), Roger (Helen), John (Camille), Frank (Genevieve), Dominic (Delores), Josephine (Stillbirth), Jerome; and a nephew, Louis.
Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Joseph’s Church in Chisholm, with Rev. Anthony Craig as celebrant.
Visitation: Will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, at the church.
Burial: Will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Chisholm Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of ﬂowers, the family prefers donations to The Chisholm Community Foundation, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or a charity of your choosing.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
