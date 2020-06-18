Paul Anthony Falcone, 69, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Paul was born on Jan. 1, 1951, the ‘First Baby of the New Year’ in Chisholm, Minn., to Caroline Jean Zaitz Falcone and Henry Samuel Falcone. As the middle child with eight siblings, Paul kept himself busy in school as both a varsity baseball and hockey player, and was an avid hockey fan. He graduated from Chisholm High School in 1969 and soon thereafter from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. After his college years, he worked for Pearson Construction in Chisholm, and was an exceptional carpenter. He moved to Las Vegas, Nev., in 1981 and worked at the Stardust Hotel until 1985 when he moved to Dallas, Texas. While in Dallas, he worked alongside his longtime friend, Franklin Gornick, until he decided it was time to get back into construction. In 1994, he married Joni Mayfield and in November of 1995 they welcomed a son, Samuel Webb Falcone. In an effort to be closer to his wife’s family, Paul moved his family to San Antonio and started his own decking business, Diamond Decks, in 2002. Paul ‘retired’ in 2013 to go on to help run and later manage and operate Kitty Hawk Flying Field in San Antonio.
Paul loved going home to Chisholm for holidays and Chisholm’s renowned All-Class and 1969 class reunions, and especially enjoyed his annual treks to Side Lake, Minn., for 4th of July celebrations with family and friends. He had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, and always had a humorous story to share. Always the life of the party! He will be remembered by many as a ‘great guy who always greeted everyone with a smile and kind words.’ He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and everyone at the flying field. A big thank you to all his family and friends from near and far that came to visit during his last few weeks and a very special thank you to his good friends, Eric Garner and Scott Kasper, for their unconditional love and support for him. It has been appreciated beyond measure.
He is survived by his son, Samuel Falcone (Madison); siblings: Hank Falcone (Peggy), Patrick Falcone (Ellen), Carla Macynski (Gary), Peggy Clayton (Richard), Mark Falcone, Santa Williamson (Kevin), Philip Falcone (Lisa); and numerous nieces and nephews who all adored him and always looked forward to his visits.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carole Prizmich, of Chisholm.
Funeral: A celebration of Paul’s life will take place in San Antonio on Saturday, July 18.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.