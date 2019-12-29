Paul A. Pierce, 70, lifelong resident of Kelly Lake, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at New Journey Assisted Living in Eveleth.
He was born Dec. 7, 1949, to Everett and Germaine (Truchon) Pierce in Shell Lake, Wis. Paul married Karen Enger on July 2, 1983, in Hibbing. He was employed with various institutions throughout his career, the longest being with Range Mental Health as a Chemical Dependency Counselor. He was a member of the Hibbing Horseshoe Club and AA in Hibbing. A man that could not sit still, Paul loved all outdoor activities, especially hunting and 4-wheeling with his sidekick, Snickers. He was an avid horseshoe thrower and could often be found at the horseshoe court perfecting his game. Paul used his life experiences to help others on the road to their recovery. He had a real zest for life and touched many lives.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Pierce, Kelly Lake; daughters, Julie (Gary C. Stark) Enger, Hibbing, and Jennifer (Hamad) Al-Marri of Qatar; his sisters: Fern (Don) Santa, Iron, Roseann (Anthony) Koprevich, Nashwauk, Jacqueline (Michael) Brooks, Coon Rapids, Minn., and Judy Pierce, Chisholm; his brothers: John Pierce Sr., Kelly Lake, Raymond (Sue) Pierce Sr., Hibbing, Michael (Mona) Pierce, Hibbing, Terry (Leone) Pierce, Kearney, Mo., and Henry (Sheryl) Pierce, Hibbing; five grandchildren: Nina (Wayne) Kangas, Hibbing, Natalie Lutmer, Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Josh Boucher, Hibbing, Jarrin Boucher, Lino Lakes, Minn., and Jarame Boucher, Ft. Collins, Colo.; two great-grandchildren, Mara and Lulu; also numerous nieces and nephews who will greatly miss the “teasing and joking” Uncle Paul; and his Kelly Lake friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Germaine Pierce; infant sister, Joanne Pierce; and Mary (Ernest) Olson; and his brother, Everett Pierce Jr.
Paul’s family would like to thank everyone at Fairview Palliative & Hospice Care, as well as all the staff at New Journey Assisted Living, for the care, kindness and love you so generously gave.
Funeral: Services for Paul will be at noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for two hours prior to the funeral at the funeral home on Thursday.
Burial: A spring interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
