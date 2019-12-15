Patrick Martin Degnan

Pat Degnan, 89, of Hibbing, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
Pat was born June 11,1930, in Hibbing at the home of his parents, George and Vera (Clune) Degnan. Pat was raised in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1948. He joined the Navy and served for four years during the Korean War. He returned home and married the love of his life, Mary Jane Gandsey. He attended the University of MN-Duluth and received a degree in Secondary Education. They started their family during this time and had seven children. He taught high school in Wisconsin for a few years before moving back to Duluth to manage a Sammy’s Pizza. He moved the family to the Detroit Lakes area and sold insurance for Mutual of Omaha. He excelled in sales and returned back to Hibbing and worked for WP&RS Mars Co. He eventually started Salo-Degnan Industrial Supply. He enjoyed calling on the local mining and manufacturing industries and built many great relationships. He was known for his personable and outgoing demeanor, not to mention his wonderful sense of humor. He retired in 1997.
His most cherished time was spent with family and friends. He enjoyed saunas and bonfires on Lake Pokegama and duck hunting on third river. Pat was known for his great pizza parties and his St. Patrick Day parties, which had their start in the Greenhaven house with all the neighborhood ladies coming over for Irish coffee at 8 a.m. Pat loved chocolate. His wife, Jane, would set out seven Easter bunnies for Easter morning before going to bed. Pat would follow behind and bite the ears off all seven, leaving the kids to wonder why the bunny would do that.
Pat is survived by his children: Shan (Tom) Peluso of Grand Rapids, Karey Degnan of Hibbing, Tim Degnan of Hibbing, Kelle (Jeff Dougherty) Degnan of Hibbing, Michael (Beth) Degnan of Side Lake, and Mary (Joe) Iozzo of Side Lake; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jane; his son, Patrick; brother, George; sister, Shan and sister, Renna.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Guardian Angels and Fairview Hospice.
Funeral: At Pat’s request a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held.
Burial: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
