Patrick M. Donnelly, 65, of Chisholm, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 6, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert W. and Helen M. (Moore) Donnelly II. He was active in the United States Navy and worked in the South making his home in Myrtle Beach and Ft. Myers, Fla., before retiring 15 years ago to Chisholm. Patrick loved music and song writing.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Lou (Harry) Kirkpatrick and Michalann (Robert) O’Neil; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews; his beloved dog, Jackson; and special friend, Jeanne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William.
Funeral: In accordance with Patrick’s wishes, there will be a private family service.
Arrangements are with Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message, please visit www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
