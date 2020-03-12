Patrick was born in Grand Rapids on Aug. 4, 1942, and died peacefully in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 3, 2020.
He attended Greenway High and Bemidji Tech College. John enlisted in the Minnesota Naval Air Reserves and served on the USS Enterprise, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier off the coast of Vietnam. Returning from active duty, John met Elizabeth Arkell in the spring of 1967, and they tied the knot Oct. 14, 1967. John and Betty chased their dreams in '69, packing up and heading to the Last Frontier. Patrick joined the Teamsters Union Local 959, with truck driving and surveying jobs sending him to every corner of the state. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Retiring after 18 years as MOA bus driver, Pat made friends with anyone who rode his route, entertaining tourists by sharing stories of the state’s history. He had a love of nature and life, above all he loved the Lord, passing on his faith by the way he lived; always helping a friend or stranger in need, never passing up a hitchhiker nor cup of coffee for friendly conversation. Patrick John Maurin and his ability to put smiles on faces as he played his harmonica will be missed.
He is survived by wife of 53 years, Elizabeth; and children: Angie (Vince) Garroutte, Karen Maurin and Joe (Cristian) Maurin; eight grandchildren: Reece, Brandon, Francina, Briana, Pamela, Madi, Jib and Ron; sister, Judy (John) Brisky of Minnesota; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Known as “Patty John” or “Johnny” by his family, he was preceded in death by parents, George and Anne Maurin; and sisters, Kathryn Levitan and Margaret Lozenski.
Funeral: Services were held Thursday, March 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla, Alaska.
