Patrick Anthony Geiselman, age 93, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
Patrick was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Hibbing, to John and Elizabeth (Ryan) Geiselman. Patrick went to Hibbing High School, graduating in 1944. Following graduation, Patrick worked at the Hull Rust Iron Ore Mine (US Steel) until his enlistment in the Merchant Marines in 1946. After boot camp in Brooklyn, N.Y., Patrick got a promotion and was transferred to Boston, Mass., as a radio operator, having some involvement in Allied Forces code work. Assigned to the ship MS Mobile Lite, Patrick transported oil and gas for Air Force and Navy aircraft in the Atlantic and South Pacific. He had a few close calls but was thankful to have been so lucky. Following the war, Patrick stayed with the Merchant Marines, transporting oil and gasoline from the Texas oil fields to New York, South America and Europe. He received an honorable discharge and returned to “good old Hibbing”, where he married his wife of 69 years, Barbara Hoag. Together they raised three children, two boys and one girl. Patrick was employed as an electrician at Hanna (Butler Brothers) Mining in Hibbing and Nashwauk for 30 years.
The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Angels, they couldn’t have been more helpful and kind.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Terry (Annette) Geiselman of Fort Collins, Colo., Becky (Mike) Fenstermacher of Hibbing; a daughter in law, Cindy Geiselman of Hibbing; grandchildren, Brooke, Brody, Brittany, Jaqui, Nikki, Jamie, Jesse and Joey; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Elsie, Delaney and Andi.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; sisters, Betty Kujala and Margie Hambel; brothers, Jack and Louie Geiselman; and son, Patrick Paul Geiselman.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.