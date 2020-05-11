Patricia (Pat) Ann Barnhill, 53, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
She was born on June 13, 1966, in Martinsville, Va., to George Sr. and Barbara (Wineke) Barnhill. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1985. She was employed at the Walgreens in Mountain Iron.
Pat was a wonderful friend and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a fantastic cook and loved cooking for others, especially her famous fried rice. She had a great sense of humor and was always making people smile. In her spare time, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle, hunting with her Dad, listening to music, and playing video games of any sort.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Barnhill of Plymouth, Minn.; one granddaughter, Autumn; her parents, George Sr. and Barbara Barnhill, Nashwauk; sisters, Ginny (Jack) Carlson, Hibbing; Mary Brklich, Westminster, Md.; Dorothy (Steven) Lundquist, Pengilly; Delores LaLonde, Circle Pines, Minn.; Barbara (Jeremy) Nelson, Britt, Minn.; Elizabeth (Brian) Henry, Nashwauk, Rebecca Barnhill, Keewatin; Rachel (Justin) Arnold, Montgomery, Ala.; and one brother, George Barnhill Jr., Nashwauk. She is also survived by her niece, Alicia Thomsen, and great-niece, Talia Carlson, niece, Veronica Henry, all of Hibbing; nephews, Matthew and Nikolas Henry, Nashwauk, Jon Arnesen, Hibbing, Anthony Arnesen, Pengilly; many other nieces and nephews; and best friend, Donna Cora, Cotton.
Funeral: Services will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.