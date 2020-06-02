Patricia Jo Baumchen

Patricia Jo Baumchen, 64, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her residence.

Patricia was born Jan. 22, 1956, to Roy and Joanne (Jytyla) Nygard in Virginia. She worked 30+ years at the front desk at Fairview Mesaba Clinic where she loved seeing the patients every day and they enjoyed her.

She enjoyed cooking for her neighbors, family gatherings, and especially her son, Tim.

Patricia is survived by her son, Tim Wollin of Chisholm; brother, Tom Nygard of Hibbing; sister, Barb (Scott) Thompson of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her companion, Richard Gunderson; parents, Roy and Joanne Nygard; and her husband, Clarence Wollin.

No services are planned.

