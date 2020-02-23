Patricia Jean (Trish) Poylio, 72, of Moose Lake, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth after a brief but courageous battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer.
Trish was born to Harold and Theodora Poylio on Oct. 15, 1947, in Soudan, Minn. She graduated from Tower-Soudan High School in 1965.
After high school graduation, Trish continued her education at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis where she first earned a Bachelor’s degrees in Nursing and Physical Education and later a Master’s degree in Public Health. She began her long and devoted nursing career as an acute care nurse at the old Mount Sinai Hospital in Minneapolis. She continued her work in a variety of nursing roles at Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake, ultimately serving as Director of Nursing for many years. Trish finished her formal nursing career serving as Director of Behavioral Health at Range Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing. During her years in Hibbing, she was instrumental in the remodeling of the Behavioral Health unit and was especially proud of establishing a program that brought dogs to inpatients on the unit for therapeutic visits. Teaching and mentoring other staff members were always important functions for Trish. She continued that passion right up to the last days of her life as she interacted with the staff at Solvay House. She was able to fulfill her education and teaching desires through her position on the coaching staff of the Moose Lake High School volleyball teams. It was a role she cherished and held for many years.
Anyone who knew Trish valued her friendship and her amazing skill at communicating with people. When she talked with an individual, she made them feel as though they were the only person on earth and she gave both her heart and her undivided attention to each one. She freely shared knowledge, wisdom and skills achieved through a lifetime of experiences. Trish could and did strike up conversations with anyone. She loved people and made everyone she came in contact with feel special. Her passing will leave a large void in the lives of so many people who were her friends, neighbors, co-workers and family.
Trish often spoke of growing up in Soudan and the significant amount of time spent at the family cabin on Lake Vermilion. Those experiences instilled a marvelous appreciation of nature in her soul. She loved living on Sand Lake, photographing the loons and eagles, taking pontoon rides, and always treating each moment in nature as a gift. She truly lived in the moment and epitomized that philosophy during her courageous three-month battle with the disease that claimed her life.
Trish loved animals and during those final days she looked forward to finally being reunited with her beloved yellow labs, Trekker and Murphy. Sami, her current devoted yellow lab, brought her immense joy and such comfort during those last months. Trish was so proud of Sami and of being a part of the larger RBK family.
She was generous beyond description. She supported countless organizations and animal rescues and selflessly devoted time performing therapy visits with a mini horse named Magic and the rest of Team Magic including a historic visit to inpatient Adolescent Behavioral Health unit at Fairview-University of Minnesota.
Trish was extremely proud of her Finnish heritage. She was able to make two trips to Finland during her lifetime and was especially thrilled to be able to visit Lapland where her own family had its roots. She embodied the concept of SISU and lived her entire life in that mode. It was her own personal SISU which carried her through the darkest days of her illness and gave her life such quality and dignity as the end approached.
In the earlier years, she traveled and camped extensively across the US and was able to experience and appreciate a wide variety of destinations and venues. After retirement, she was embraced and incorporated into the larger Dachshund community as she traveled with her partner to various events and shows across the US and Canada. Her photography skills at these events were highly requested and greatly cherished.
During her short but intensive illness, Trish received outstanding care from a variety of services, departments and staff at Essentia Health. Care coordination was impressive and the culture surrounding her care was clearly focused on always putting Trish and her needs first. The family is extremely grateful for all of those who interacted and cared for Trish but there are no words to describe our gratitude for those at Solvay House who provided such skill, compassion and comfort to her during those final days.
Trish is survived by her wife, Kathleen Johnson of Duluth; her brother, Harold (Carolyn) Poylio of Welch, Minn.; and nephews, James and Matthew Poylio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Theodora Poylio.
Funeral: There will be a celebration of life and a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Trish’s honor may be directed to Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, MN 55811 or to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.
Arrangements entrusted to the Cremation Society of Minnesota. (218) 624-5200.
