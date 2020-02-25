Patricia A. Mielke, 87, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born in Chisholm on Aug. 10, 1932, to Clayton and Edith (McDonald) Roberts. Patricia was a longtime resident of Hibbing, she was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Women’s Catholic Foresters.
She is survived by her children: Nancy (Joel) Christoff of Hermantown, Minn., Steven (Sue) Mielke of Lindwood, Minn., Carol Mielke of Burnsville, Minn.; siblings, Gerald (Pat) Roberts of Salem, Ore., and Dolores Yanko of Coon Rapids, Minn.; grandchildren: Jason (Becky) Christoff of Hermantown, Minn., Tyler Mielke of St. Cloud, Minn. and Anna Mielke of Forest Lake, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Kali Christoff of Hermantown; and her LEE Center family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Edith; husband, Arthur Mielke; brothers: Edward, James and LeRoy.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev Father Jeremy Bock will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held for one hour prior to the service at church.
Pallbearers: Jerry Christoff, Jason Christoff, Joel Christoff, Patrice Masche, Tyler Mielke, Anna Mielke.
Honorary Pallbearers: Wyatt Christoff and Kali Christoff.
Burial: Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
