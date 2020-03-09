Orville T. Rittgers

Orville T. Rittgers, 89, longtime resident of Hibbing, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center of Hibbing.

He was born in Glenwood, Minn., on October 7, 1930, to Joseph (Ross) and Georgianna (Dobbin) Rittgers. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1948, from Hamline University in 1953, followed by two years of service in the U.S. Army. Orv received his Master’s Degree from UMD. He taught junior and senior high school English in Hibbing his entire career until retiring in June 1991.

Orv was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing, served as secretary of Mesaba Lodge 255 for many years, was a member of the Scottish Rite of Hibbing, AAD Shrine of Duluth, and Range Shrine Motor Patrol. He was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoyed golfing and curling, as well as being an accomplished wood carver. He enjoyed his Wednesday morning coffee time with his fellow retired Lincoln School teachers at Hardee’s.

He is survived by his second wife, Roberta (Whitney/Grzincich); children, Jeffrey (Gina), Debbie (Greg) Gurak, and Kevin (Kathy); stepchildren, Michael (Stacy) Grzincich and Suzan Grzincich King; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and special brothers-in-law, Charlie (Patye) Whitney and David (Mel) Whitney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marlene Johnson; two sisters; and a brother.

Orv’s family would like to thank the staff of Bennett Park in Guardian Angels for their excellent care he received these past eight years, and to North Star Hospice over the past few days.

Funeral: Services for Orv will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing, with a Masonic Service preceding the funeral ceremony. The Rev. Andrew Petter will officiate.

Visitation: Will be from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service at the church on Friday.

Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:30AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
303 E. 23rd St.
Hibbing, MN 55746
Mar 13
Memorial Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:30AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
303 E. 23rd St.
Hibbing, MN 55746
