Orlynn Keith Melbostad, 87, of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully with his family by his side from esophageal cancer on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
Orlynn was born Nov. 10, 1931, in Perley, Minn., to Oscar and Katherine (Bergh) Melbostad. He graduated from East Grand Forks High School in 1949. He enlisted in the Air Force on Feb. 12, 1951, retiring on Feb. 28, 1971. On Oct. 5, 1955, he married Mildred Ann Pauna. Orlynn was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a friend to all. Orlynn will be remembered for his infectious laugh.
He is survived by his wife of 63+ years, Mildred Ann Melbostad of Nashwauk; three children: Michael Duane Melbostad of Wasilla, Alaska, Katherine Ann (Bob Peterson) Bockert of Nashwauk and Karen Marie (Cory) Thurman of Nashwauk; eight grandchildren: Jeffery, Nicole, Hailey, Justin, Alicia, Beau, Lindsay and Jeremy; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Karen Erola, Mary (Edward) Schjenken and Angie (Mike) Serfling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; son, Ronald; granddaughter, Katie; and great-grandson, Hunter.
Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church. Rev. Aaron Lofgren will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing and for one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the church.
Burial: Will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery at noon Thursday.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
