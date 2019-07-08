Orlynn Keith Melbostad, 87, of Nashwauk, passed away from esophageal cancer on Monday, July 8, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church. Rev. Aaron Lofgren will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing and for one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Burial: Will be at noon on Thursday, at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
