Onalee Buchwitz, 94, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
She was born April 19, 1925, in Presho, S.D., to Robert and Ila (Thomas) Dixon. Onalee was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Onalee is survived by her children, Harold Buckwitz of Hibbing, and Darlene Bye of Cokato, Minn.; sister, Donna Anderson of Belgrade, Minn.; and sister-in-law, Darlene Dixon of West Virginia; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Buckwitz; siblings: Wayne, Sonny and Lucille Butrick.
Funeral: Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.