Olympia M. (Lym) Minerich, 105, was reunited with her late husband, John, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Essentia St. Mary's Hospice care at the Benedictine Health Skilled Nursing Facility in Duluth.

Lym was born on Aug. 27, 1914, in Ely, Minn., and moved to Hibbing as a child. She graduated from Hibbing High School and attended Hibbing Jr. College. She enjoyed cooking, baking, berry picking, and was an avid bird watcher.

Funeral: Private memorial services are pending with inurnment in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Affordable Cremation.

To plant a tree in memory of Olympia Minerich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries