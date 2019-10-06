Oiva Ylonen, 87, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side.

Oiva was born on Aug. 27, 1932, in Mikkeli, Finland, to Emil and Martta (Sutinen) Ylonen. He married Aune Nokkala on Feb. 19, 1982, in Stillwater, Minn. Oiva was an Air Force veteran, enjoyed woodworking, loved folk dancing, belonged to the Finnish-American and Friends Club, and especially time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Aune; son’s mother, Hellen; children: Eric, Karl (Andrea), Paul (Susan); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; sister, Lea (Keith); niece, nephew and friends.

Funeral: Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

