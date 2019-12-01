Normadyne May (Weidemann) Mast

Normadyne May (Weidemann) Mast, resident of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Sun Lakes, Ariz., and Chisholm, Minn., passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz., at the age of 91 years.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1928, in Stillwater, Minn., and attended Brainerd High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Brainerd Junior College. She married Fredric Mast on Sept. 11, 1949, in Minnesota, where they happily lived until the late 1980s upon their relocation to Arizona. Norma was very organized, family oriented and she loved gardening, fishing, tennis and golfing. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Gold Canyon.

Norma is survived by daughter, Lin Mast; sons, Tom (Sandy) Mast and David (Patty) Mast; and many loving grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rheinehart and Esther (Schwartz) Weidemann; her husband, Fredric L. Mast, MD; and son, Larry Mast.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Rd., Apache Junction, Arizona 85117.

Burial: A graveside service and interment is to be held in Chisholm in the coming spring.

To plant a tree in memory of Normadyne Mast as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries